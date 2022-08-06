Sports
Iwobi in action as Everton lose to Chelsea; Aribo’s Southampton beaten at Spurs
Super Eagles forward, Alex Iwobi was in action for Everton in their 1-0 defeat to Chelsea in a Premier League clash at Goodson Park on Saturday.
Iwobi played all through the game but could not help the Toffees take something away from the encounter.
Chelsea sealed the win following a penalty converted by Jorginho in the ninth minute of added time before the break.
Everton defender Ben Godfrey was taken straight to the hospital after sustaining a lower leg injury in the 18th minute of the game.
Read Also: Salah, Nunez help Liverpool fight back to draw at Fulham
Earlier on Saturday Nigeria’s Joe Aribo also suffered defeat with Southampton as they fell 4-1 to Tottenham Hotspur in London.
Aribo, who joined the Saints from Rangers at the start of the season, was in action for the entire period of the game.
Elsewhere, Super Eagles forward Taiwo Awoniyi was in action for newly-promoted side Nottingham Forest in their 2-0 defeat to Newcastle United.
In the other games of the weekend, Leeds United beat Wolves 2-1, Bournemouth defeated Aston Villa 2-0 and Liverpool held Fulham to a 2-2 draw.
