Iwobi limps off injured in Everton draw against former club Arsenal

Super Eagles forward, Alex Iwobi could only play for ten minutes in a Premier League match that saw him face his former club Arsenal at the Goodison Park on Saturday.

The Nigerian started well and could have put up an excellent showing in the game, but was replaced by Cenk Tosun after limping off.

The Toffees were held to a goalless draw at home by the Gunners.

Read Also: Iwobi gets new boss as Ancelotti replaces Silva as Everton manager

Just before the game, Everton officially announced the arrival of new manager, Carlo Ancelotti, who now replaces former boss Marco Silva.

Ancelotti however watched from the stands alongside Mikel Arteta, who was also announced as the new head coach of Arsenal on Friday.

Arsenal were under interim manager Freddie Ljungberg for the last time while the hosts were led by caretaker boss Duncan Ferguson for the fourth and final time.

Ancelotti will resume his managerial duties on Sunday.

Join the conversation

Opinions