Iwobi, Osimhen score as Nigeria beat S’Leone to begin AFCON qualifiers on bright note

Alex Iwobi and Victor Osimhen were on target for the Super Eagles as they came from behind to beat Sierra Leone 2-1 at the Moshood Abiola Stadium in Abuja.

The game, played behind closed doors due to a sanction from FIFA, marks the beginning of the team’s race for a ticket to the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The victory is coach Jose Peseiro’s first win since becoming coach of the Nigerian team, and the Sierra Leone clash was his first competitive game.

Jonathan Morsay had opened the scoring within the first 11 minutes before Nigeria fought back and leveled up five minutes later through Iwobi.

Osimhen would later score the winning goal before half time, as the hosts held on to the lead throughout the second half to end a five-game winless run.

The Super Eagles will take on Sao Tome and Principe in the second game of the qualifiers at the 45,000–capacity Grand Stade de Agadir in southern Morocco next week Monday.

