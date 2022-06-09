Sports
Iwobi, Osimhen score as Nigeria beat S’Leone to begin AFCON qualifiers on bright note
Alex Iwobi and Victor Osimhen were on target for the Super Eagles as they came from behind to beat Sierra Leone 2-1 at the Moshood Abiola Stadium in Abuja.
The game, played behind closed doors due to a sanction from FIFA, marks the beginning of the team’s race for a ticket to the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).
The victory is coach Jose Peseiro’s first win since becoming coach of the Nigerian team, and the Sierra Leone clash was his first competitive game.
Read Also: Dare promises to support Peseiro as the Eagles coach reiterates desire to win AFCON
Jonathan Morsay had opened the scoring within the first 11 minutes before Nigeria fought back and leveled up five minutes later through Iwobi.
Osimhen would later score the winning goal before half time, as the hosts held on to the lead throughout the second half to end a five-game winless run.
The Super Eagles will take on Sao Tome and Principe in the second game of the qualifiers at the 45,000–capacity Grand Stade de Agadir in southern Morocco next week Monday.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
SPECIAL REPORT: Enugu govt watches as waste takes over state, threatens public health, environment
In this report, Arinze Chijioke looks at how delays in evacuation of waste in Enugu State encourages indiscriminate waste disposal, its health implications, and how...
SPECIAL REPORT: Illegal miners degrade Ekiti community, engage in child labour
The activities of illegal miners in a community in Ekiti State have caused degradation of the environment, as miners engage...
SPECIAL REPORT: Inside the illegal trading of forest woods in Cross River community
“With a N20,000 bribe, an external buyer can influence the youth in host communities , Cross River State, to cut...
INVESTIGATION: NDDC awards N1bn road contract to poultry farm
The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) in what appears a breach of procurement laws, awarded a contract worth N1.028 billion...
FEATURE… Hard job, low income: Agony of Nigerian commercial drivers
Amid increase in fuel price over the years, coupled with bad roads and insecurity in Nigeria, many commercial drivers have...