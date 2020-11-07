Iwobi plays sub role, Ighalo absent as Man Utd bounce back at Everton

Super Eagles forward, Alex Iwobi was in action as a substitute for Everton in their 3-1 defeat to Manchester United at Goodison Park on Saturday.

His compatriot, Odion Ighalo was not selected for the encounter as new arrival, Edinson Cavani featured for Manchester United.

The Premier League game saw the Toffees leading from 19th minute before their visitors scored two goals before half-time and another goal in late second half.

Everton’s Bernard had put the hosts ahead before a double by Bruno Fernandes helped the Red Devils secure a comeback before halftime.

More to follow…

