Sports
Iwobi salvages draw for Everton in thriller against Leicester
Super Eagles forward Alex Iwobi scored a stunning equalizer for Everton in their 2-2 draw with Leicester City in a thrilling Premier League clash on Monday night.
The game played at the King Power Stadium saw Wilfred Ndidi in action for the Foxes and Iwobi starring for the Toffees.
Leicester and Everton both needed a win to move out of the bottom three, but the draw takes Leicester out to 16th on the table while Everton remain in 19th.
Read Also: Iwobi gets new boss as Dyche replaces Lampard at Everton
Dominic Calvert-Lewin opened scoring from the penalty spot in the 15th minute but Caglar Soyuncu leveled and Jamie Vardy put Foxes ahead before half time.
It could have been three goals for the hosts at the break but James Maddison penalty was saved by Jordan Pickford.
At the start of the second half, Iwobi then levelled for the visitors with a fine volley as they held on for the rest of the game to take home a point.
