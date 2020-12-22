Iwobi says he owes it to fans and family to give 100% at Everton

Super Eagles forward, Alex Iwobi has revealed what motivates him as an Everton player and why he is bent on proving himself at the club.

The 24-year-old made a move to the Goodison Park from Arsenal at the summer in 2019, and has been an integral part of the team lately.

Iwobi has featired in the starting lineup of Everton in their last six Premier League games as he continues to impress under the management of Carlo Ancelotti.

Speaking to the club’s website, Iwobi said: “Every day I try to prove to myself I should be here, that I should be playing for Everton.”

“That I should be in the starting XI. That I should be representing my country,” he added.

The Nigeria international, who has has scored a goal in 38 appearances for Everton, continued: “I always have that motivation. Especially because of what my family went through for me to get where I am.

“It gives me that hunger to improve myself and I work every day to try to do that.

“I want to fight for not just me but the hundreds of thousands of Evertonians and the people who follow and support me.

“I feel I owe it to them to give 100 per cent every day.

Iwobi further stated that the players in Everton are of similar qualities as those he played with while at Arsenal.

He said: “The chemistry in the dressing room is great.

“We see the quality in training every day… it needs to consistently come out on the pitch and all of us know we can improve and offer more.”

Iwobi has been playing in different positions for his team, and is expected to feature for the Toffees when they play against Manchester United in the EFL Cup on Wednesday night.

