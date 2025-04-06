Iwobi scores as Fulham beat Liverpool, Chelsea draw at Brentford

Super Eagles forward Alex Iwobi was on target for Fulham and also bagged an assist as his team defeated Liverpool 3-2 in the Premier League on Sunday.

Defeat ended Liverpool’s 26-matcg unbeaten run.

The Arne Slot men took the lead through Alexis Mac Allister’s stunning 25-yard strike, but Fulham hit back with three goals in 13 minutes before halftime.

Ryan Sessegnon equalized with a sharp finish after Andreas Pereira’s cross deflected to him.

Moments later, Iwobi punished a poor Andy Robertson pass, scoring on his second attempt after a deflection off the Scot.

Read Also: Mourinho gets three-match ban for grabbing nose of Osimhen’s coach

The third came from a Fulham corner — after Iwobi’s mishit, Rodrigo Muniz kept the play alive, beat his marker with a slick touch, and slotted under Caoimhin Kelleher.

Luis Diaz gave Liverpool hope in the 72nd minute, converting Conor Bradley’s pass, but the equalizer never came. Harvey Elliott nearly rescued a point, but his curling shot struck the bar.

Liverpool stay 11 points clear at the top with seven games remaining and need a maximum of 11 more points to secure a record-equalling 20th league title.

Meanwhile, victory boosts Fulham’s chances of European qualification as they move up to eighth, five points behind Chelsea in fourth.

Meanwhile, Chelsea were held to a goalless draw by Brentford. Elsewhere, Tottenham Hotspur secured a 3-1 victory over Southampton, who have now been relegated with eight games to go.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now