Sports
Iwobi scores, Ronaldo ends drought with winner as Man Utd beat Everton
Cristiano Ronaldo scored the winning goal for Manchester United in their 2-1 victory over Everton in a Premier League game at the Goodison Park on Sunday.
The Portuguese, who hadn’t scored in a while, completed a comeback win for the Red Devils in the 44th minute of the encounter.
It was his 700th club goal, and was worth celebrating by the multiple-time Ballon d’Or winner having been more of a substitute player for Erik Ten Hag team this season.
Read Also: Saka double helps Arsenal overcome Liverpool to go top of EPL
Super Eagles forward Alex Iwobi opened the scoring for the Toffees in the fifth minute before Anthony drew level 10 minutes after, and Ronaldo’s goal sealed the win.
Antony became the first United player to score in his first three Premier League games when he levelled after being sent through by Anthony Martial.
In other Premier League games on Sunday, West Ham beat Fulham 3-1 while Crystal Palace defeated Leeds United 2-1.
