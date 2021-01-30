Iwobi subbed off in Everton home defeat as Ajayi’s West Brom draw Aina’s Fulham

Super Eagles forward, Alex Iwobi was substituted off in Everton’s disappointing home defeat to Newcastle United in the Premier League on Saturday.

Iwobi, who started the game in manager Carlo Ancelotti’s 4-2-3-1 formation, gave way for André Gomes in the 63rd minute as the Toffees looked to break the deadlock.

But the game, played at the Goodison Park, ended up in favour of Newcastle as the visitors scored two late goals to clinch a vital win.

It was Callum Wilson’s double in the 73rd minute and 93rd minute that ended Newcastle’s winless run to ease pressure on boss Steve Bruce.

Everton remain seventh despite the defeat while Newcastle are 16th on the table.

Elsewhere in the Premier League, West Brom were held to a 2-2 draw by visiting Fulham.

Super Eagles duo of Semi Ajayi and Ola Aina were in action for their respective sides.

In other Premier League clashes, Crystal Palace defeated Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-0 courtesy of an Eberechi Eze goal, while Manchester City pipped bottom club Sheffield United 1-0 following a goal by Gabriel Jesus.

