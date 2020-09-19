Iwobi subbed on, Calvert-Lewin hat-trick as Everton thrash West Brom | Ripples Nigeria

Alex Iwobi put up a superb performance in his first appearance of the season for Everton in their 5-2 victory over West Brom.

The Premier League encounter, which saw the Toffees thrash their visitors at the Goodison Park, was their second win in two league games this season.

Iwobi played a substitute role, as he was introduced in the 71st minute of the encounter for hat-trick hero Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Super Eagles star, Semi Ajayi struggled for West Brom.

It was a first career hat-trick for Calvert-Lewin, who scored a frist hat-trick for Everton since Wayne Rooney in 2007.

New arrival, James Rodriguez also scored on his home debut and Roy Keane too, to help their team continue their impressive start to the Premier League.

Promoted West Brom scored two goals courtesy of Grady Diangana and Costa Pereira, but were reduced to 10 men when Kieran Gibbs and manager Slaven Bilic were sent off – Gibbs dismissed for pushing Rodriguez.

Everton have won their opening two league fixtures for the first time in eight years.

