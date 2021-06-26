Iwobi to get new coach as Benitez set to replace Ancelotti at Everton

Super Eagles forward, Alex Iwobi will be getting a new coach in coming days as former Liverpool manager, Rafael Benitez is set to take over at Everton.

Benitez, who led Liverpool between 2004 and 2010, is said to have held several rounds of negotiations with Everton’s decision makers over the last two weeks.

The 61-year-old could be replacing Carlo Ancelotti, who left the Toffees in June following an appointment at Spanish side, Real Madrid.

Read Also: OFFICIAL: Ancelotti replaces Zidane as Real Madrid manager

Fans of Everton are however opposed to Benitez’s arrival after the Spaniard had described them as a “small club” following a goalless Merseyside derby at Anfield in February 2007.

The manager later admitted he had made a mistake, and barring any late hitches, he will be taking over at the Goodison Park.

If contracts are successfully signed, Benitez will become only the second man to manage both Merseyside clubs after William Edward Barclay.

Benitez won the Champions League and the FA Cup in a six-year spell at Anfield before his departure.

Join the conversation

Opinions