Iwobi’s Everton escape relegation as Iheanacho, Ndidi drop with Leicester

It was mixed outcomes for Super Eagles stars battling to avoid relegation in the Premier League as the final day results only favour Alex Iwobi’s Everton.

The Toffees needed to win against Bournemouth to seal their place in the topflight for yet another season, and they grabbed a 1-0 victory.

The win for Everton meant Wilfred Ndidi and Kelechi Iheanacho made the drop with Leicester City despite their final-day victory over West Ham.

The Foxes sealed a 2-1 win over West Ham at the King Power Stadium but got relegated as Everton clinched the 17th place on the table with Bournemouth win.

Leicester, on 18th spot in the final standings, join Leeds, who lost 4-1 to Tottenham Hotspur, and Southampton, who had long lost hope, to make the drop into the Championship.

Meanwhile, Aston Villa defeated Brighton 2-1 to qualify for Europe after 13-year absence.

Villa needed the win to secure seventh place in the Premier League and earn a spot in the play-offs for the third-tier Europa Conference League.

Elsewhere, Brentford miss the chance to make it to Europe despite sealing a 1-0 victory over Champions Manchester City.

At Crystal Palace, Taiwo Awoniyi was on target again for Nottingham Forest as they played a 1-1 draw to finish the season on a high.

At the Emirate Stadium, Arsenal thrashed Wolverhampton Wanderers 5-0. Liverpool played out a 4-4 thriller with Southampton. Manchester fought back to beat Fulham 2-1. Chelsea and Newcastle United played a 1-1 draw.

