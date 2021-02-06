Iwobi’s Everton draw Man Utd in six-goal thriller; Maja debuts for Fulham, Aina benched

Super Eagles forward, Alex Iwobi played a substitute role for Everton in their 3-3 draw with Manchester United at Old Trafford on Saturday.

The Premier League clash saw the Red Devils lose a two-goal lead early in the second half, but later scored to go ahead before a another late equaliser denied them all three points.

Edinson Cavani and Bruno Fernandes put the hosts in the lead before halftime while quick second-half goals by Doucouré and Rodríguez leveled both sides, before Mctominay netted what could have been the winner on 70 minutes.

Everton continued to battle to take home at least a point as Iwobi was brought on for the Toffees in the 75th minute, but it was Dominic Calvert-Lewin who finally bagged a leveller on 95 minutes.

Read Also: Ighalo plays sub role in Al-Shabab debut, makes winning start

The draw takes the Carlo Ancelotti side up to sixth place in the Premier League. Manchester United stay second, two points behind leaders Manchester City.

Earlier on Saturday, Super Eagles forward, Josh Maja made his debut for Fulham in their goalless draw with 10-man West Ham at Craven Cottage.

Maja recently joined Fulham on loan from Ligue 1 outfit Bordeaux till the end of the on-going campaign.

His compatriot and teammate, Ola Aina was an unused substitute for team.

Elsewhere, Arsenal were handed back-to-back defeats after losing 1-0 at Aston Villa. Newcastle United played 3-2 with visiting Southampton while Burnley were held to a 1-1 draw by Brighton.

Join the conversation

Opinions