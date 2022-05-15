Iwobi’s Everton still in relegation danger after Brentford defeat

Super Eagles forward, Alex Iwobi was in action for Everton on Sunday in their 3-2 defeat to Brentford in the Premier League.

The Toffees are in the fight for survival in the topflight but the defeat at the Goodison Park has caused their hope to remain in the balance.

Leeds’ draw at home to Brighton earlier on Saturday meant victory for Everton would have secured their top-flight status with two games to spare, with a win.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin opened the scoring in the 10th minute before the Toffees were reduced to 10 men eight minutes later when teenage defender Jarrad Branthwaite was sent off.

Seamus Coleman’s own goal hauled the visitors back on level terms, and Richarlison’s penalty restored Everton’s advantage in first-half stoppage time.

Brentford dominated the second half and leveled again through Yoane Wissa’s header, before Rico Henry headed Christian Norgaard’s delivery into the far corner to seal victory.

Everton’s woes were compounded late on when substitute Salomon Rondon was sent off for a two-footed lunge on Henry.

