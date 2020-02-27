Iwu begs court to transfer fraud trial to Abuja over age

A former Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Maurice Iwu, on Thursday pleaded with the Federal High Court, Lagos, to transfer his trial for alleged N1.23 billion fraud to Abuja because of his age.

Iwu, 70, presently lives in Abuja.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) arraigned the ex-INEC chief for allegedly laundering N1.23 billion in the build-up to the 2015 general election.

When the matter came up on Thursday, his counsel, Ahmed Raji (SAN), informed Justice Nicholas Oweibo about his client’s predicament, saying the transactions, for which he is being prosecuted took place in Abuja.

He said: “My Lord, this defendant is over 70 years of age and he always travels down to Lagos and books a hotel whenever this matter comes up. It will amount to great agony for him to continue with this trial in Lagos.”

However, the prosecuting counsel, Rotimi Oyedepo urged the court to ignore the defendant’s request because the case was investigated in Lagos and witnesses that would testify in the matter live in Lagos and Ibadan.

The judge adjourned the matter till March 6 for ruling.

