Iyabo Ojo in trouble with Lagos govt, risks going to jail

Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo has continued to battle trolls on social media following her face-off with the Lagos State government which has ordered her to pay the sum of N18,640,092.00 in personal income tax within seven days or face jail.

In a letter sent to the actress on Monday, the Lagos State government accused her of owing N7,376,000.00 tax for the year 2022 and N11,264,092 in back taxes for the 2021 tax year.

While responding to the letter sent to her by LASG, the actress who openly supported Peter Obi of Labour Party (LP) condemned the yardstick used to determine what she described as an exorbitant tax bill she received from the state government.

Iyabo Ojo was forced to share a picture of the letter on her Instagram page with a message which reads thus; “@jidesanwoolu @lagosstategovt, please, how do you people come up with these outrageous personal income taxes you send on a daily basis?

“After paying for different types of taxes for one’s businesses, house & all…. you still come up with all this huge amount and give me 7 days to pay up, lol.

“Last time, you people asked me to come to your office, I came, you asked me to explain and declare what I earn, which I did with my tax consultant, but no you did not respond to my letter, because you want me to pay you an outrageous amount that I do not have, make I go thief ni? I ask again, ‘How do you people come up with such outrageous bills?’

“What have you people ever done for me as a government? NOTHING. Since you guys insist, You can gladly come and close down my business, arrest me, jail me, or kill me for all I care, we all will die one day.”

Her comments forced critics online to remind her support for Peter Obi but the actress fired back at her traducers in another post saying she will not bow down to tribal bigots.

She wrote: “I stand & re stand obediently on my beliefs….. I can never be pressured nor shaken ……. I will never bow down to tribal bigots…. I want a better Nigeria, i don’t care whose ego gets bruised…. we can not all believe in the same thing

“I see no tribe. I only see my country, I’m a Nigerian…. I am not afraid of death, for that is inevitable…

I will never be afraid to air my opinion, for that is my right….

“I have no enemies, We may not all believe in the same course, we may not see things the same way but you’re not my enemy bcos at the end of the day, either, good or bad.. we’re in it together …. we’re all citizens of Nigeria…….

“I have empathy for my country & not for stomach infrastructure……. If after 8 years Nigeria has a renewed hope, then my beliefs may change, but till then, I obediently stand on my beliefs ….. if you didn’t make me, you can’t break me, you can take the body but never my soul.”

