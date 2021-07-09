Entertainment
Iyabo Ojo reacts after herbalist alleged she’s into prostitution
Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo in the early hours of Friday, published a video on her Instagram platform where a man dressed in herbalist regalia alleged that she is into prostitution.
In the video, the elderly herbalist used numerous derogatory terms to dub the actress. He also cursed the actress stating specifically that she will die and receive her judgment from God.
Iyabo Ojo has now reacted to the controversial video on her IG page.
The actress mentioned the names of several actors, including the alleged rapist, Baba Ijesha in her post. She stated that she is unafraid of whatever evil they want to plot against her.
The actress wrote;
“Baba Ijesha, Yomi Fabiyi and all you evil men and women supporting evil, plotting and trying all manner of evil to bring me down or end my life, i need you all to understand one thing, you all are wasting your time.
Read also: Actor Jide Kosoko clarifies threat to ‘blackball’ actresses Nkechi Blessing, Iyabo Ojo out of Nollywood
“Please take note!!! only God, I repeat, only God has the power to take my life @ his appointed time & him alone will take all the glory when that time comes & until then, you all are wasting your evil time…
“I can never be afraid of any man or woman nor can i ever be silence from speaking the truth,
“Only the truth shall set you free..
“Also, Never forget, One with God is a majority 💪🏾
“My faith in God is solid & it can never be broken or shaken✊🏾
“Moreover, We all will die one day and has it is appointed unto men once to die, but after this the judgment: so why shall I fear death””
Watch the video where the elderly herbalist spoke against Iyabo Ojo on the 5th slide.
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....