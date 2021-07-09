Iyabo Ojo reacts after herbalist alleged she’s into prostitution

Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo in the early hours of Friday, published a video on her Instagram platform where a man dressed in herbalist regalia alleged that she is into prostitution.

In the video, the elderly herbalist used numerous derogatory terms to dub the actress. He also cursed the actress stating specifically that she will die and receive her judgment from God.

Iyabo Ojo has now reacted to the controversial video on her IG page.

The actress mentioned the names of several actors, including the alleged rapist, Baba Ijesha in her post. She stated that she is unafraid of whatever evil they want to plot against her.

The actress wrote;

“Baba Ijesha, Yomi Fabiyi and all you evil men and women supporting evil, plotting and trying all manner of evil to bring me down or end my life, i need you all to understand one thing, you all are wasting your time.

Read also: Actor Jide Kosoko clarifies threat to ‘blackball’ actresses Nkechi Blessing, Iyabo Ojo out of Nollywood

“Please take note!!! only God, I repeat, only God has the power to take my life @ his appointed time & him alone will take all the glory when that time comes & until then, you all are wasting your evil time…

“I can never be afraid of any man or woman nor can i ever be silence from speaking the truth,

“Only the truth shall set you free..

“Also, Never forget, One with God is a majority 💪🏾

“My faith in God is solid & it can never be broken or shaken✊🏾

“Moreover, We all will die one day and has it is appointed unto men once to die, but after this the judgment: so why shall I fear death””

Watch the video where the elderly herbalist spoke against Iyabo Ojo on the 5th slide.

Join the conversation

Opinions