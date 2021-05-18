Iyabo Ojo reacts to bail granted alleged pedophile, Baba Ijesha | Ripples Nigeria

Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo has taken to her Instagram platform to react to the report of Baba Ijesha being granted bail.

According to the thespian, it is the ideal thing to do and she is impressed that the case is unravelling the way it ought to.

In a video, she admonished her followers not to cringe following the release of the embattled actor, Baba Ijesha, instead, they should keenly follow the case.

Recall Baba Ijesha real name Olanrewaju Omiyinka was released on bail on Monday, May 17. This was confirmed by his lawyer, Adesina Ademola Ogunlana.

To further buttress how the alleged paedophile received bail, Adesina published a lengthy video on social media where he spoke about the prerequisites that they had to attain prior to the bail grant.

Iyabo Ojo has now taken to her Instagram platform to explain the bail process to her followers. She mentioned that justice will prevail eventually, however, the case would resume as soon as judiciary workers resume.

She also told her followers not to panic; she stated that she is prepared to fight the case until her final penny.

Watch Iyabo Ojo speak below.

Recall Baba Ijesha was arrested one month ago after it was alleged that he has been sexually abusing a minor for seven years.

