Entertainment
Iyabo Ojo reacts to demise of herbalist who wished death upon her
Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo has reacted to reports of the demise of the herbalist who wished her death in a viral video a couple of weeks ago.
Ripples Nigeria recently gathered that the herbalist seen in the “suffer and die” video has passed on.
The “herbalist” had in a viral video, slammed the movie star, accusing her of waging a personal war against Baba Ijesha because “he didn’t settle her well.”
He also accused the actress of engaging in prostitution, citing her trips to Abuja.
Read also: Iyabo Ojo reacts after herbalist alleged she’s into prostitution
However, days after the video went viral, Media personality Seun Oloketuyi has disclosed that the herbalist is now dead.
Specifically on Friday, July 16, the media personality wrote;
“Breaking
Herbalist who Predicted that @iyaboojofespris will die has passed on today”
Iyabo Ojo who reacted to the news, wrote;
“If God be for me, who can be against me? NO BODY”
The actress, Iyabo Ojo was notably one of the celebrities who criticized her colleague Baba Ijesha, real name Olanrewaju Omiyinka for allegedly molesting Princess’ 14-year-old ward.
