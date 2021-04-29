Iyabo Ojo vows to resist Baba Ijesha's bail | Ripples Nigeria

Life's Blog
Iyabo Ojo vows to resist Baba Ijesha’s bail
Livid Nollywood actress and mother of two, Iyabo Ojo has published a video on Instagram to promise that Baba Ijesha will not receive bail from police custody.
According to the actress, Baba Ijesha, who was accused of paedophilia must rot in jail.
Ripples Nigeria has reported, that the actor was arrested for allegedly molesting the foster daughter of comedienne, Princess, seven years ago.
In a video posted on Wednesday, April 28, Princess recounted how the actor allegedly molested the victim.
According to her, Baba Ijesha was “caught on CCTV attempting to molest her again.”
Actress Iyabo Ojo who has been very vocal about the case has vowed to resist any attempt to release the accused actor.
READ ALSO: Embattled Baba Ijesha set for release in defilement case as courts remain locked
A police source in an interview with journalists had revealed that there was an order to release the actor as the courts are currently on strike and it would be against his fundamental human rights to continue keeping him in custody without trial.
The police source also added that the CCTV showed that the actor did not defile the victim. According to the source, it was a case of indecent assault and not sexual harassment, and it is open to bail.
Reacting to this development, Iyabo in a video posted on her IG page, said;
”This live video is for the people in charge of this case. We are going to say no to molestation and yes I stand to use one of my own as a scape goat. If they release Baba Ijesha, we are going to rearrest him and this will no longer be a state thing, it will now become Federal.”
Watch Iyabo Ojo make the comments below.
Join the conversation
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
Sports
UCL: Man City take control of PSG tie after comeback win in Paris
Manchester City are in control of their Champions League semifinal tie against Paris Saint-Germain after securing a 2-1 first leg...
Ordega leaves China, joins Spanish club Levante on two-year contract
Super Falcons star, Francisca Ordega has completed a move from Chinese outfit Shanghai Shenhua to Spanish Iberdola side Levante. The...
Federer to auction Grand Slam shoes, racquets, others to support foundation
Roger Federer is set to auction off some of the items he used on court during his journey to a...
Benzema, Pulisic score as Madrid, Chelsea play first-leg draw in UCL semi
Karim Benzema and Christian Pulisic were on target for their respective clubs as Real Madrid held Chelsea to a 1-1...
EPL top four: Leicester won’t make last season’s mistake —Iheanacho
Super Eagles forward, Kelechi Iheanacho says he does not want what happened to Leicester City last season to repeat itself...
Latest Tech News
Founders Factory Africa to support African agritech startups. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Founders Factory Africa...
Ladda to lead Africa to Seedstars 2020/21 Grand Finale. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1) Ladda to lead...
OPPO to launch new 5G phone. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1) Healthtech startup TIBU...
TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space
Since the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) issued the policy banning cryptocurrencies in Nigeria, most international tech companies have been...
Nigeria’s FairMoney launches venture in India. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s FairMoney launches...
USAID launches food security challenge for Nigerian Agrictech startups. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Amazon, skips Nigeria,...