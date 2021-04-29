Iyabo Ojo vows to resist Baba Ijesha's bail | Ripples Nigeria

Livid Nollywood actress and mother of two, Iyabo Ojo has published a video on Instagram to promise that Baba Ijesha will not receive bail from police custody.

According to the actress, Baba Ijesha, who was accused of paedophilia must rot in jail.

Ripples Nigeria has reported, that the actor was arrested for allegedly molesting the foster daughter of comedienne, Princess, seven years ago.

In a video posted on Wednesday, April 28, Princess recounted how the actor allegedly molested the victim.

According to her, Baba Ijesha was “caught on CCTV attempting to molest her again.”

Actress Iyabo Ojo who has been very vocal about the case has vowed to resist any attempt to release the accused actor.

READ ALSO: Embattled ﻿Baba Ijesha set for release in defilement case as courts remain locked

A police source in an interview with journalists had revealed that there was an order to release the actor as the courts are currently on strike and it would be against his fundamental human rights to continue keeping him in custody without trial.

The police source also added that the CCTV showed that the actor did not defile the victim. According to the source, it was a case of indecent assault and not sexual harassment, and it is open to bail.

Reacting to this development, Iyabo in a video posted on her IG page, said;

”This live video is for the people in charge of this case. We are going to say no to molestation and yes I stand to use one of my own as a scape goat. If they release Baba Ijesha, we are going to rearrest him and this will no longer be a state thing, it will now become Federal.”

Watch Iyabo Ojo make the comments below.

Join the conversation

Opinions