IYC suspends Asari Dokubo, others over declaration of "Biafra de facto customary govt" | Ripples Nigeria

Eastern Zonal Chapter of the Ijaw Youth Council (IYC) has suspended its former President, Mujaheed Asari-Dokubo and other members over the declaration of “Biafra de facto Customary Government”.

Chairman of IYC Okrika Clan, Festus Dango who moved the motion for the suspension on Sunday at the zonal elective congress of the IYC, stated that the former president took the decision without consultation with the leadership of the group.

The group also set up a six-man disciplinary committee headed by Comrade Ransom Opuiyo to investigate the allegations against Asari-Dokubo and the others.

He regretted that Asari-Dokubo has been making frantic efforts to lure other IYC members into supporting the “non-existent sovereign state within Ijaw territories.”

