Iyinoluwa Aboyeji hints on probe against Olugbenga Agboola, confirms deceit in Flutterwave creation

Flutterwave co-founder, Iyinoluwa Aboyeji, said he was horrified by the allegations against the current Chief Executive Officer of the African unicorn, Olugbenga Agboola, a day after confirming he deceived him in the creation of the firm.

Aboyeji in a statement on Sunday, via his Twitter handle, stated that the unethical conduct and sexual harassment leveled against Agboola was shocking, but hinted an investigation would be done to enable Flutterwave board take appropriate steps.

Recall a report had emerged that Agboola deceived his fellow Flutterwave co-founders in the ownership structure of the firm, creating a fake identity, “Greg Agboola”, who he claimed was also a co-founder that will hold 10% stake in the firm – but Greg never existed.

Some employees with stock options were also reportedly compelled to sell to Agboola’s investment firm at $3.50 per share, against the actual market price of $20. It was also alleged that he had sexual affairs with some workers.

In his new statement to the allegations against Agboola, Aboyeji said, “I am as scandalized as everyone else about allegations of unethical conduct and sexual harassment leveled against my former colleague and co-founder Gbenga Agboola. As I have mentioned

“I trust the Flutterwave board to take appropriate steps where necessary following a thorough investigation.” He posted on Twitter.

This comes a day after Aboyeji confirmed that he later discovered the deceit in the creation of Flutterwave by Agboola, by creating a fictitious name to earn more shares, but Aboyeji overlooked the discovery.

