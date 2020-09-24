Ize-Iyamu says he didn't beg Obaseki to return to APC after election | Ripples Nigeria

Governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo, Osagie Ize-Iyamu, has described news reports that he asked the Edo State governor, Godwin Obaseki of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to return to APC as false.

Ize-Iyamu who spoke through his campaign organisation, in a statement by the Director of Communication and Media, Prince John Mayaki, called on the traditional media to verify news information before publishing.

He stated this in anstatement on Wednesday in Abuja, while he noted that those circulating the news are tools of the opposition.

The former Secretary to the Edo State Government (SSG) said: “Many media houses have once again lent themselves to the fabrications of Obaseki and the PDP, as they did throughout the campaigns and the election.

“We warned many times the media should beware of fabrications from Obaseki and the PDP’s camp, but they did not listen.

“That is why they have reported that the election was free and fair, and that is why they have said our candidate pleaded with Obaseki to come back to APC.

‘’The video in reference is from three months ago, not after the election but doctored by Obaseki’s media handlers to seek undue legitimacy.

“We wonder if the media were being sponsored by Obaseki and the PDP, as it seems implausible that they actually believed the story.

“This is even more so, when reporters in Benin City would report Pastor Ize-Iyamu, who is currently in Abuja, where the various media organisations are also domiciled, this is to tell you the suspicion inherent in the viral video.

“Pastor Ize-Iyamu was reported in the stories as speaking from Abuja but it was the Benin reporters that covered the story. Were the reporters transported to Abuja?

“Do these media agencies actually believe the stories they carry? Obaseki and the PDP have a way of leaking false news to the media. The media have to be sensitive and professional in receiving these news.”

