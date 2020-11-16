Ize-Iyamu urges FG, ASUU to end strike

The All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in Edo State, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, on Monday, urged the Federal Government and Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) to end the prolonged strike because in the national interest.

Ize-Iyamu, who addressed journalists in Abuja, cited the recent #EndSARS protests in the country and said it is dangerous to allow young people to stay at for too long.

He said: “Children are left alone. Some people have said this #EndSARS riot was even made worst for the fact that many of these children are at home. If they were in school, perhaps they would not have gotten so many people involved. It is sad but you see, I went to public institutions, primary, secondary, and university but then the standard was very high and the strike was not even there.

”But today you will see parents, even if they cannot afford money to send their children to private schools and the reason is what you just mentioned. They believed that private schools are better than public schools because of the incessant strike in the public institutions.

”Before you know it people who are your classmates are now your seniors and for some children, psychologically it does not augur well for them. I want to appeal that areas like this should be seen as very critical institutions and whatever the issues are, they should try to deal with them as quickly as possible. Talking about areas like health, education, and security. You can imagine what will happen if you say police or army are on strike, it will be a disaster and it should be seen in the same way if our lecturers are on strike.

The varsity lecturers embarked on strike in March over a disagreement with the federal government on the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS) and funding of universities.

