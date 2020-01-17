Ize-Iyamu’s a mercenary recruited by Oshiomhole to heighten Edo crisis, APC says

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo state has said that Osagie Ize-Iyamu was a mercenary brought into the party by Adams Oshiomhole to accentuate the party’s crisis.

Ize-Iyamu, who contested the last governorship election as the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, recently joined the APC.

But the chairman of Edo APC, Anselm Ojezua, in a statement on Thursday, said the national chairman of the party, Adams Oshiomhole, allegedly brought the former PDP governorship candidate into the ruling party to heighten the unending crisis rocking the party in the state.

Ojezua stated this in response to a press conference convened by the Edo Peoples Movement, spearheaded by Ize-Iyamu and Gen. Charles Airhiavbere (retd.).

“These dissidents, out of their greed and in reaction to the refusal of Governor Obaseki to share the state’s patrimony, in satisfaction of their avarice, formed the Edo Peoples Movement and began their agitation against the government, which have all failed.

“Their latest resort is this press conference aimed at extricating themselves from the consequences of the crisis, which they caused. One of the actors, Gen. Charles Airhiavbere (retd.), is currently suspended from the party in his local government area for anti-party activities, which resulted from his decision to work against President Muhammadu Buhari and the APC National Assembly candidates in the last general elections.

“As for Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, he is simply a mercenary recruited by Adams Oshiomhole to accentuate the political tension in the APC and Edo State. Even though he is still on his long walk towards becoming a member of the party, his membership is still in abeyance. Meanwhile, he has started executing his ignoble assignment from Oshiomhole of creating tension in the party. He is currently facing a N700m fraud charge brought against him by the EFCC,” Ojezua said,

APC’s governorship aspirants in the coming election in Edo State had earlier said at the conference that the crisis in the state party was needless.

A former deputy governor of the state Pius Odubu; Airhiavbere, Ize-Iyamu and Dr Chris Ogiemwonyi all attended that conference.

Speaking on behalf of the aspirants Odubu accused the state government of masterminding the crisis rocking the party since 2018.

Alleging that Edo State government led by Godwin Obaseki had been targeting members of the party with opposing views, Odubu added, “The attacks were also extended to the person of the APC National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, and others perceived as threats to the second term ambition of Governor Obaseki.

“This negates our collective desire for a party that is stable, virile and viable.”

