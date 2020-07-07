Ize-Iyamu’s confession he was rusticated from university proves he’s unfit to be governor —PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) says the confession by the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate in the Edo governorship election, Osagie Ize-Iyamu has further validated the position by his party’s former National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, that he was unfit to hold office as governor of the state.

Ize-Iyamu was quoted to have said, “I entered the University of Benin in 1980 to read political science but later changed to law and did not graduate until 1986 because of the rustication. I was a member of Pirates Confraternity while in school.”

In its reaction in a statement on Monday by its national spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan, the PDP said that from Ize-Iyamu’s confession that he was expelled from the university, Nigerians, and particularly, the people of Edo state were no longer in doubt regarding issues surrounding the personality and conduct of the APC candidate.

The party further observed that the expulsion by a panel, which, “according to former APC National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, was chaired by no less a person than the current Chairman of the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC), Prof. Itse Sagay, has put a permanent deficit on Ize-Iyamu as the APC candidate.”

The party added that Nigerians were still waiting for Ize-Iyamu to address why, according to Oshiomhole, he did not attend Law School as well as why Oshiomhole described him as a person that is only good for ‘night meetings’ and should not be entrusted with the governorship of Edo State.

“Certainly, Edo State, at this critical time, does not deserve a governor who will pull her backward by being weighed down by huge moral burden of daily excuses and explanations on issues and allegations of misdeeds.

“It is indeed unfortunate that the APC is now stuck with a candidate that is burdened by a huge image problem; a candidate who has no message or any blueprint to develop the state; who does not enjoy the support of the people but that of a few selfish individuals, whose interest is only to gain access to the coffers of the state,” the PDP said.

The party, therefore, called on the people of the state to supports its candidate, Governor Godwin Obaseki.

Incumbent Governor Obaseki will have Osagie Ize-Iyamu of the APC as his major opponent in the state governorship election scheduled to hold on September 19.

