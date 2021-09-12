Entertainment
JackeyB, Jaypaul evicted from BBNaija
Two more housemates – JackeyB and Jaypaul – were on Sunday evicted from the ongoing Big Brother Naija reality show.
The duo were among the seven housemates listed for possible eviction during the week.
Others were – Liquorose, Saga, Whitemoney, Saskay, and Queen.
JackeyB and Jaypaul were evicted after they garnered the lowest votes from their fans.
Jaypaul scored 3.77 percent of the total votes while JackeyB had 4.26 percent.
Jaypaul scored 3.77 percent of the total votes while JackeyB had 4.26 percent.
At least 14 housemates had been evicted from the house since the BBNaija began on July 24 while 11 others are still vying for the show’s ultimate prize.
The remaining housemates are – Cross, Saskay, Saga, Nini, Pere, Queen, Angel, Yousef, Emmanuel, Liquorose, and Whitemoney.
