Jackie B, JayPaul emerge BBNaija Head of House

The duo of Jackie B and JayPaul on Monday emerged as the Head of the House in the ongoing Big Brother Naija reality show.

The housemates, who won the Head of the House contest, are safe from eviction at least for now as their colleagues had been put up for possible sack from the House during this weekend’s live show.

During Monday’s show, Big Brother introduced new obstacles including foul-tasting liquids, a smelly pool with hidden keys, and a slippery floor to the rules of the game.

The housemates are expected to complete the tasks in under three minutes.

Jackie B and Jaypaul completed the tasks in 69 seconds and 72 seconds respectively.

In another surprising move, Big Brother announced that the House would produce two heads for the week, the first since the show commenced.

Three housemates – JMK, Sammie, and Maria were evicted from the show on Sunday.

17 housemates are still competing for the show’s grand prize.

