Jada Pinkett-Smith speaks on Oscar slap, alopecia disorder

American actress, Jada Pinkett-Smith has addressed the controversial Oscar Award moment where her husband, Will Smith slapped the ceremony host, Chris Rock for making a joke about his wife’s alopecia disorder.

Speaking during the latest episode of the Red Table Talk on Wednesday, Jada shed light upon the controversial moment.

Jada also spoke about the autoimmune condition that caused her hair loss.

She said:

“This is a really important ‘Red Table Talk’ about alopecia. Considering what I’ve been through with my health and what happened at the Oscars, thousands have reached out to me with their stories.”

“Now, about Oscar night,” Pinkett Smith began. “My deepest hope is that these two intelligent, capable men have an opportunity to heal, talk this out and reconcile. The state of the world today, we need them both. Until then, Will and I are continuing to do what we have done for the last 28 years, and that’s keep figuring out this thing called life together.”

Since 2018, Pinkett Smith has been public about her struggles with the disease.

Watch the video below.

