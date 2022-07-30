Jada Pollock, Wizkid’s manager expecting second baby with singer

Jada Pollock, the third baby mama and manager of Afrobeat singer, Wizkid has revealed that she is expecting a second child with the Afrobeat icon.

In a post shared on her Instagram platform on Saturday, the talent manager shared various photos of her baby bump to accompany the announcement.

Pollock in her post penned a heartwarming note to her unborn child.

She expressed her delight at how life is about to get better than anything she could have ever wished for.

According to her, she now has two children to brighten her days and never make her want to give up.

Jada wrote,

“Here’s to the very next chapter.

“I know it’s about to be better than anything I could have ever wished for.

“Two beautiful children to brighten my days.”

She continued;

“Too never make me want to give up.

“Too make me want to go harder and fight harder then I need too.

“Love deeper than I knew I could and give me even more of a perspective and purpose, then I could have foreseen life. Just when we thought that we was blessed with one incredible human GOD showed up again and blessed with another. I feel so grateful and blessed.”

The concluding part of her post reads;

“P.S- My out of office email will commence for 48hrs once I go into labor, then I’m back!!! Lol,#SuperWoman #SuperMum loading!!”.

