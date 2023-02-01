Jagaban Army a conduit to bring together thugs to disrupt polls, PDP campaign accuses Tinubu

The presidential campaign council of the Peoples Democratic Party has accused the candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) Bola Tinubu, of scheming to disrupt the upcoming elections through the establishment of the Jagaban Army.

Kola Ologbondiyan, the spokesperson of the Atiku/Okowa campaign, made this call on Wednesday, during an interview on AriseTV.

The National Youth Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Hon. Dayo Israel, in January 2023, clarified that Jagaban Army which he tagged the newly inaugurated National Youth Wing Campaign Council was not a militia but a grassroots mobilisation drive for the election of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“It is a peaceful and democratic organization of young canvassers whose task is to facilitate support and ensure the poll success of the APC in the General Elections, beginning with the victory of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Senator Kashim Shettima.

“The branding of a vote mobilization unit as an ‘army’ is neither an anomaly in democratic politics nor a deviation from democratic norms,” Israel had clarified.

Nonetheless, Ologbondiyan, during the interview on AriseTV, raised an alarm that the establishment of the unit by the APC was a ploy to disrupt the electoral process.

“Jagaban army is a conduit to bring together thugs and arsonists to disrupt the elections; this is why we call on President Muhammadu Buhari to redress the situation. Look at the heavyhandedness in some parts of Lagos whereby opposition voices are being muffled. We must ensure that Jagaban Army is disbanded in order to ensure a credible poll,” he noted.

Ologbondiyan further confirmed that emissaries had been dispatched between the PDP and the APC in order to ensure a peaceful campaign process, despite the vitriol launched by both sides.

“Emissaries have been sent to allow a cordial campaign between both candidates but we will see whether Nigerians will allow a convict to become their President so we are not bothered about these blackmailers of Atiku” he said.

