Jaiz Bank appoints Sirajo Salisu as new MD

Jaiz Bank has appointed Dr. Sirajo Salisu as its Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer.

Jaiz Bank confirmed the development in a statement signed by the Company Secretary, Mohammed Shehu, and forwarded to the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) in Lagos on Monday.

The appointment, according to the statement, will take effect from October 16.

Salisu will replace the incumbent Managing Director, Hassan Usman, who will retire on the same date.

Until his appointment, Salisu was the Executive Director, Business Development (North).

He is a Certified Risk Manager (CRM), Fellow, Institute of Credit Administration (FICA), and honorary senior manager, Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN).

Salisu started his banking career in 1992 with Inland Bank Plc as a supervisor and rose to the position of General Manager in 2009 with First Inland Bank Plc.

In the bank, he held various management positions in operations, credit administration, and business development, before becoming Regional Manager, FCT, Abuja.

In 2009, he was appointed the Managing Director/CEO, Arab Gambian Islamic Bank (AGIB), a position he occupied till January 2015.

Salisu joined Jaiz Bank in 2016 and served as the Regional Manager (South), while supervising the bank’s treasury department.

He was appointed the bank’s Chief Risk Officer in 2018 and later rose to the position of Executive Director.

