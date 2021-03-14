Jakande’s life worth emulating – Marwa | Ripples Nigeria

The Chairman/Chief Executive of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Brig.-Gen. Mohammad Buba Marwa (retd), said on Sunday the late former Governor of Lagos State, Alhaji Lateef Jakande, lived an exemplary life worthy of emulation by all Nigerians.

Marwa, who is a former military governor of Lagos, stated this when he paid a condolence visit to the widow of the ex-governor, Alhaja Abimbola Jakande, and other members of the family at their home in the Ilupeju area of the state.

Jakande died on February 11.

The NDLEA chief described the deceased as a humanitarian.

He said: “However, God knows the best.

“He (Jakande) was a very religious man, a journalist par excellence, and a lover of peace.

“He did very well as a former governor of Lagos State because he brought smiles to the people as their governor between 1979 and 1983 through his people-oriented programmes.”

Marwa said when he served as governor of Lagos State from 1996 to 1999, Jakande supported his government.

“When I was appointed as the chairman of NDLEA, he also sent me a congratulatory message.

“I prayed that he rests well. May God gives us the heart to accept his death as no one lives forever,” the former governor added.

