JAMB accuses Nigerian universities of awarding fake certificates

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), has accused Nigerian universities of awarding fake certificates to people who did not attend their institutions.

The Registrar and Chief Executive of JAMB, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, made the allegation on Tuesday in Abuja at the opening ceremony of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) 2021 Batch B pre-mobilisation workshop.

At the workshop organised by the NYSC with the theme, ‘Sustainable Mobilisation Process: The role of stakeholders,’ Oloyede warned that awarding of fake university certificates was dangerous to the development of the education system in the country.

He also lamented that a lot of people were not happy with JAMB for introducing the National Identity Number (NIN) as a pre-requisite to sit for the examination as it had crashed malpractices, especially impersonation of candidates.

“There are many ways that corps members and their collaborators take towards corrupting the system. The more you stay long in this system, the more shocked you are likely to become.

“Many institutions still engage in mobilising or awarding certificates to people who didn’t attend their institutions.

“How many of these students are actually your students? Go on the streets of Nigeria, you will see IJMB coaching. These candidates are not supposed to be attending roadside coaching. They are supposed to be in your institution.”

But in his response, the Director-General on the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brig. Gen. Shuaibu Ibrahim, disagreed with Oloyede, saying there had been tremendous improvements in data integrity, reduction in entry errors and renewed dedication by student affairs and data entry officers of corps-producing institutions.

He, however, noted that a few cases of wrong doings were also identified and the Service will not shy away from applying sanctions on erring institutions and officials to serve as deterrent to others.

Ibrahim reiterated that the management of NYSC would apply sanctions on erring institutions and officials who attempted to compromise the mobilisation process.

