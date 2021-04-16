JAMB bans parents from examination venues | Ripples Nigeria

Metro
JAMB bans parents from examination venues
The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) on Friday banned parents from the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) centres.
The JAMB Spokesman, Dr. Fabian Benjamin, who disclosed this in a statement, said the Board’s Registrar, Prof. Is’haq Oloyede, has directed the Computer-Based Testing (CBT) centres across the country not to allow parents and guardians into the registration hall again.
He said: ”The registrar said it has been discovered that the parents/guardians are always a distraction to both candidates and the centres and at the same time, congesting the halls by not following the COVID – 19 protocols.
READ ALSO: JAMB warns operators of cybercafés, tutorial centres on use of logo
He said Oloyede also advised parents to stop pushing the children’s education faster than necessary.
“For example, a 14 or 15-year-old is not matured enough to undergo the process of registration and university pressure and are vulnerable to exploitation by scammers out there,” Benjamin added.
Join the conversation
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production
Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities
In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...
Sports
FIFA Ranking: Super Falcons drop to 37th in world, stay first in Africa
Nigeria senior women’s football team, Super Falcons dropped a place in the latest FIFA World ranking released on Friday. The...
The +1.5 Goal Methods in Football
We get into the real world with a viral strategy in sports betting and particularly in France, the strategies on...
Musa eyes NPFL title to mark Kano Pillars return
Super Eagles captain, Ahmed Musa is looking to win the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) title with Kano Pillars. The...
OLYMPICS: Team Nigeria to no longer camp in Edo as Ministry picks Lagos, P’Harcourt
The Minister of Youth and Sports development, Sunday Dare has revealed where the Nigerian contingent to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics...
Arsenal stroll to Europa League semi-final
English Premier League side, Arsenal FC on Thursday night defeated Czech giant, Slavia Prague 4-0 to qualify for the semi-final...
Latest Tech News
3 easy steps to repair your damaged PDF documents
If you are here because you are having issues with your PDF file, then you are in the right place!...
Elon Musk moves to manage paralysis with brain microchips. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Elon Musk vows...
Nigerian innovation hubs make list of new AfriLabs members. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigerian innovation hubs...
Nigeria’s ShortLet adapts AI to improve business model. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s ShortLet adapts...
Nigeria’s ScholarX partners Airtel on new product. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s ScholarX partners...
Twitter to open first African office in Ghana
Twitter has picked Ghana as location for its office in Africa. The company disclosed this in a brief statement on...