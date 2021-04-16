JAMB bans parents from examination venues | Ripples Nigeria

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) on Friday banned parents from the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) centres.

The JAMB Spokesman, Dr. Fabian Benjamin, who disclosed this in a statement, said the Board’s Registrar, Prof. Is’haq Oloyede, has directed the Computer-Based Testing (CBT) centres across the country not to allow parents and guardians into the registration hall again.

He said: ”The registrar said it has been discovered that the parents/guardians are always a distraction to both candidates and the centres and at the same time, congesting the halls by not following the COVID – 19 protocols.

He said Oloyede also advised parents to stop pushing the children’s education faster than necessary.

“For example, a 14 or 15-year-old is not matured enough to undergo the process of registration and university pressure and are vulnerable to exploitation by scammers out there,” Benjamin added.

