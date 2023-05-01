JAMB begins release of UTME results Tuesday

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) will begin the release of the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) results on Tuesday.

The board disclosed this in a communiqué issued at the end of an emergency management meeting over the weekend in Abuja.

The communiqué was made available to journalists on Monday.

JAMB has also rescheduled the examination for candidates who missed the test last week.

It read: “The Board would be releasing the results of candidates, who have taken the examination so far on Tuesday, 2nd May, 2023. The Board had delayed the release to ensure that all necessary screening are concluded besides ensuring that the mean and standard deviation are reasonably obtained before releasing these results.

“As candidates check their results on Tuesday, 2nd May, 2023, those who sat the examination but had challenges without being aware of such, would not see their results but would instead see their notification for rescheduled examination.

“All candidates, who could not sit the 2023 UTME within their scheduled time owing to no fault of theirs, would be rescheduled to take the examination on Saturday, 6th May 2023.

“Candidates under these categories are principally those who were verified at their centres but could not sit the examination; those who could not be biometrically verified, and those with mismatched data.”

