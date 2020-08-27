JAMB blacklists 22 CBTs for defrauding UTME candidates

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) on Thursday delisted 22 Computer-Based Test (CBT) centres from its future activities for allegedly defrauding 11,823 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) candidates to the tune of N59million.

The JAMB Registrar, Prof. Is-haq Oloyede, who announced the Board’s decision during a meeting with the operators of the affected centres, said they overcharged the candidates by more than N200 for correction on profile.

The operators, according to Oloyede, also allegedly bypassed the one-time password required to initiate such changes.

The JAMB registrar said the operators of the affected CBT centres would be prosecuted.

He also warned that any CBT that shared the same ownership with the delisted centres would be suspended from the Board’s activities.

Oloyede said: “The purpose of calling this meeting is to interact with 22 of you that have grossly violated the prescription of the board, particularly during COVID-19 and those who have done things not expected to do, thereby endangering the lives of candidates.

“Not only that, we have discovered that 22 of you have also defrauded candidates by collecting from them more than you are expected to collect and doing certain things that would bypass the normal process and procedure.

“Some of you collected N3, 000 or N5, 000 from candidates; what you have collected is over N59 million.”

