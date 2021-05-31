JAMB charges candidates N700 for mock examination | Ripples Nigeria

Metro
JAMB charges candidates N700 for mock examination
The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) on Monday asked the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) candidates to pay N700 for mock examination in the country.
The mock examination will take place across the country on June 3.
The board disclosed this on its Twitter handle.
The payment is different from the N3,500 and N500 fees paid by the candidates for UTME forms and reading text respectively.
READ ALSO: JAMB extends UTME registration by additional two weeks
JAMB wrote: “All candidates sitting for the 2021 mock examination scheduled for Thursday, 3rd June 2021 are advised to go to their assigned centres with N700.
“The amount would be paid to the centre owner as the mock examination fee.”
The board advised candidates to print and study the contents in the slip to avoid mix-up in the location of their centres and the name of the examination centres.
