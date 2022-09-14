JAMB demands exclusion from 2023 budgetary allocation

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has requested the House of Representatives Committee on Finance to exclude it from the 2023 budgetary allocation.

JAMB registrar, Ishaq Oloyede, who made the request when he appeared before the committee at the interactive session on the 2023-2025 Medium-term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) on Wednesday in Abuja, said in there is nowhere in the world that government funds an examination body like JAMB.

He, however, asked that JAMB should be allowed to make an upward review of its examination fee.

Olyoede said: “There is nowhere that the government funds this type of examination.

“They actually provide some support for the institution because students pay some token as registration fees and from it, they bear the responsibility of salaries and provide some succour.

“We are comfortable to be taken off the budget but there are conditions. One of the conditions, for example, when students registered in 2016, we collected N5,000 and that had been on for five years before I joined.

READ ALSO: Bill seeking to make JAMB results valid for four years passes 2nd reading in House of Reps

“When we came in, we remitted N7.5 billion. We felt it was too much and approached the federal government to reduce the fees. We have not added a kobo since.

“I believe we should revert to the N5,000 we were charging. Given the inflation, if we charge N10,000 — I am just giving it as an example — nobody will ask the federal government for one kobo. I am not aware of anywhere in the world, except maybe Finland, that charges as low as JAMB is charging.

“In Finland, we know that everything is free. We are hearing that you are planning to borrow billions. We are all going to sink at the end of the day. If there is any way anybody believes he can save this country, we should start doing that. The earlier we start, the better for us.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now