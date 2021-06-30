JAMB denies re-scheduling UTME examinations for candidates

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has clarified that it has not fixed another examination for any category of candidates on July 3 as being peddled in some quarters.

The board’s Head of Media and Protocol, Dr Fabian Benjamin, stated on Wednesday in Lagos that the report “is not correct’’.

Benjamin noted that almost all results of candidates, who sat for the 2021 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), have since been released.

According to him, JAMB at no point thereafter, announced any form of another examination for any category of candidates.

“No examination has been fixed for any category of candidates.

“The attention of the board was drawn to a Twitter message credited to it that it had fixed another examination for candidates who scored lower than 170 in its examination and should come for a re-sit on July 3,’’ he said.

