Metro
JAMB directs candidates to check UTME results on its portal as USSD fails
As candidates who sat for the 2021 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examinations (UTME) face challenges using the Unstructured Supplementary Service Data (USSD) Code 55019 provided by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) to check their results, the examination body has directed them to use its portal.
Head, Protocol and Public Affairs of the board, Dr Fabian Benjamin, disclosed the development in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja on Saturday.
It would be recalled that the board had on June 25, directed candidates to simply check their results by sending UTMERESULT to 55019 through the GSM number they used in obtaining their profile code.
However, in the latest development, Benjamin said the USSD method was suspended because of its challenges.
According to him, candidates can check their results on the JAMB portal from anywhere they can access the internet, as the USSD code 55019 has been suspended.
JAMB charges candidates N700 for mock examination
He said: “It has come to the attention of the Board that the result checking on USSD code 55019 is saddled with some challenges.
“Consequently, the Board hereby directs all candidates to visit the JAMB portal to check for their 2021 UTME result.
“Each candidate is to follow these simple steps: Visit https://www.jamb.gov.ng, on the menu bar, click on the facility, on the page that shows up, click on UTME 2021 Main Results Notification Slip.
“Enter your registration number and click the button Check My Result.”
By Victor Uzoho
