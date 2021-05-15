JAMB extends 2021 UTME registration by two weeks | Ripples Nigeria

The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has extended the 2021 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) registration and mock examinations by two weeks over technical challenges.

The JAMB Registrar, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, disclosed this at a media briefing held at the end of a two-day meeting with stakeholders in Abuja on Saturday.

Oloyede said the board had identified challenges in the UTME registration and moved to address the problems.

He said the stakeholders recommended a two-week extension for the exercise.

According to him, the deadline for the UTME registration has now been pushed forward to May 29.

JAMB had earlier fixed May 15 as the deadline for registration.

READ ALSO: JAMB bans parents from examination venues

Oloyede said following the development, the mock examination earlier scheduled for May 20 would now hold on June 3 while the UTME would hold from June 19 to July 3.

The registrar said: “Field reports showed a huge improvement in the processes. As of today, 1,134,424 candidates have so far registered.

“Stakeholders undertook an on-the-spot assessment of the CBT centers and discovered lapses that warranted the extension.

“The challenges among other include candidates’ non-compliance with registration requirements, using the wrong format to generate profile code, and using multiple phone numbers, among others.”

Join the conversation

Opinions