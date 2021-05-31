JAMB extends UTME registration by additional two weeks | Ripples Nigeria

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has extended the registration for this year’s Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) by an additional two weeks.

The board had initially fixed May 29 as the deadline for the UTME registration.

However, in a statement issued by its Head of Information and Protocol, Dr. Fabian Benjamin, JAMB said candidates now have between May 31 and June 15 to complete their registration because of issues with the National Identification Number (NIN).

The statement read: “All prospective candidates with genuine proof(s) of failed efforts to register before the closing date, are to, between Monday, May 31 and June 15, 2021, visit any of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board offices (including JAMB-owned professional test centres, PTCs) across the nation to:

“(I) obtain at no cost and complete a form which is being made available to candidates with genuine reasons for missing the registration;

“(ii) submit (for the reading test and application), a certified bank draft of N4,000 in favour of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (and obtain a signed duplicate copy from the office);

“(iii) Submit the completed form with a recent passport photograph at the same office of collection;

“(iv) Collect a copy of the reading test;

“(v) Await further directives through the registered phone number and public service announcement as soon as the screening is completed.”

The board noted that registration for the UTME is still not possible without NIN and warned candidates against double registration.

