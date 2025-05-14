JAMB finally admits technical errors in 2025 UTME

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has formally acknowledged that errors on its part may have contributed to the unusually poor performance recorded in the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

Speaking at a press briefing held Wednesday in Abuja, JAMB Registrar, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, confirmed the development, saying, “What should have been a moment of joy has changed due to one or two errors.”

The UTME, a mandatory examination for entry into Nigeria’s tertiary institutions, evaluates candidates in four subjects, including the compulsory Use of English. The remaining subjects are tailored to each student’s proposed course of study.

Out of the 1.9 million candidates who sat for the 2025 edition, over 1.5 million scored below 200 — half of the total marks—raising eyebrows across the country’s academic landscape.

According to statistics released by JAMB, 1,955,069 results were officially processed. Only 4,756 candidates (0.24%) scored 320 and above, a performance category considered exceptional. An additional 7,658 candidates (0.39%) scored between 300 and 319, bringing the total number of candidates scoring 300 and above to 12,414 (0.63%).

Furthermore, 73,441 candidates (3.76%) earned scores between 250 and 299, while 334,560 (17.11%) scored between 200 and 249.

The majority of candidates, however, clustered below the 200 mark, widely considered the benchmark for competitive admissions. A total of 983,187 candidates (50.29%) scored between 160 and 199, while 488,197 (24.97%) scored between 140 and 159. Another 57,419 (2.94%) scored between 120 and 139, followed by 3,820 (0.20%) with scores between 100 and 119, and 2,031 (0.10%) who scored below 100.

The widespread underperformance, now linked in part to errors admitted by the board, has drawn criticism and concern from education stakeholders. In some quarters, aggrieved candidates and parents have hinted at the possibility of legal action against JAMB.

As the board continues to assess the situation and respond to the growing backlash, students and institutions alike await clarity on how these issues may impact the 2025 admissions cycle.

