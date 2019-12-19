JAMB generates N20bn from exams in 3 years

Registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Ishaq Oloyede has revealed that the board generated N20 billion from University and Tertiary Matriculation Examinations between 2016 and 2019.

Oloyede made this known during a two-day meeting with Computer Based Test Centre Operators, State Coordinators of the Board, Financial Institutions and Internet Service Providers on Thursday in Zaria, Kaduna State.

He asked CBT centre operators not to worry about their investments while transacting business with the board as long as they were doing their work in accordance with the agreed registration and examination guidelines.

“You have nothing to fear and you should know that, if you put your investments together, it can’t be up to N20bn and we have accrued N20bn in three years as an agency.

“As an agency of government, we have to ensure that small and medium scale businesses thrive and if you multiply 11 staff by 700, you will know better.

“We are also adding value to the economy and job creation out of your employment market and we will continue to support you once you are doing your work well,” he assured.

