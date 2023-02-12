News
JAMB insists on fixed date for UTME, rules out deadline extension
The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), has once again, insisted that it will never extend the deadline for candidates seeking to write the 2023 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) and Direct Entry examinations into Nigerian universities.
This was disclosed on Saturday by JAMB Registrar, Prof Ishaq Oloyede, during a tour of some computer-based test centres in Abuja designated to conduct the forthcoming examinations.
“Registration is going on well except for some of these schools. The deadline for the UTME will not be extended,” he said.
The JAMB boss reminded parents and admission seekers that the sale of 2023 UTME commenced on 14th January, 2023, and will close on Tuesday, 14th February, 2023, and they should take advantage of the remaining window to purchase the forms.
He also warned the centres against extorting parents and candidates seeking to purchase the JAMB forms.
