JAMB mulls second UTME for candidates with registration challenges | Ripples Nigeria

The Registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Prof. Is-haq Oloyede, said on Wednesday the board may conduct a second Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) this year for candidates with genuine registration challenges.

Oloyede stated this Lagos while monitoring profiling of candidates with 2021 UTME registration challenges.

He said: “So far, we have just 17, 758 candidates with challenges that had been profiled, nationwide.

“At the end of the entire exercise, we may have to conduct another examination for those with genuine cases after the main UTME slated for June 19 to July 3.”

He said every Nigerian child desirous of tertiary education would be given an equal opportunity.

The JAMB chief added: “Since I came here this morning and interacted with candidates, I have discovered that most of them are largely unserious and are basically the cause of most of their challenges.

“We keep hearing flimsy excuses such as my lesson teacher used his phone to generate the profile code, our tutorial centre helped us to register and I was not in town.

“Other reasons advanced are: I used my mother’s NIN to generate my profile code, my mummy did the registration for me.”

According to the registrar, some candidates were honest enough to say they did not have money to procure the UTME form.

“We have also seen cases where rather than send their NIN to 55019, candidates sent it to 55012, while others sent the same command with postpaid phones rather than pre-paid,” he concluded.

