JAMB, Oloyede face lawsuit after ban on Mmesoma over forgery allegations

A lawyer, Johnmary Maduakolam has threatened to file a lawsuit against Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, Registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, and the board’s management if they do not extend an apology to Mmesoma Ejikeme, a student from Anambra who was charged by JAMB with manually inflating her 2023 UTME result.

Mmesoma was incapable to fabricate her own results, the attorney observed in a letter sent to Oloyede on Tuesday. Additionally, he charged JAMB with neglecting to safeguard the girl’s identity.

He said: “I am Chief Johnmary Akachukwu Maduakolam, a legal practitioner and the President of Johnmary Akachukwu Maduakolam Initiative for Education, which is a pet project with a special interest in education and holistic development of the young person.

“I am shocked to read from the media a circular issued by one Mr Fabian Benjamin on behalf of JAMB, accusing one Ms. Mmesoma Ejikeme, a minor and a student of Anglican Girls Secondary School Nnewi, Anambra State of faking JAMB scores to curry favour from unsuspecting philanthropists. By that publication, JAMB, under your watch, defamed the poor girl, exposed her to public opprobrium, and most especially failed to discharge its duty to the girl child under the Child’s Right Act.”

JAMB, in a statement on Sunday evening, had alleged that Ejikeme manually inflated her UTME result from 249 to 362 in order to attract a N3m scholarship from Innoson Motors and was set to be awarded by the Anambra state government before she was exposed.

“The most pathetic of them all is the case of Miss Ejikeme Joy Mmesoma, who claimed to have scored 362 in the 2023 UTME and was awarded a N3m scholarship by Chief (Dr.) Innocent Chukwuma. She was even set to be honoured by the Anambra State Government when one of its top officials put a call through to JAMB to confirm her claim only for the Board to reveal that Miss Ejikeme Joy Mmesoma had actually scored 249 and not 362 she claimed. She had manipulated her UTME result to deceive the public to fraudulently obtain a scholarship and other recognitions,” JAMB said.

