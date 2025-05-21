JAMB Registrar denies bias amid South-East UTME glitch outcry

The Registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, has firmly denied allegations of a targeted conspiracy against candidates from the South-East region, following a technical disruption during the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

At a high-level management meeting held on Wednesday ahead of the release of results from the rescheduled UTME, Prof. Oloyede addressed the growing public concern and political backlash over the malfunction, which primarily affected the five states of the South-East and parts of Lagos.

“Every candidate who registers for UTME is Nigerian. There is no room for discrimination or conspiracy,” the Registrar stated, in response to allegations that JAMB had intentionally sabotaged results from the South-East zone.

The technical issues, which disrupted the examinations of more than 300,000 candidates, have fueled accusations of regional bias, prompting an outcry from students, parents, and lawmakers. Particularly vocal were members of the South-East Caucus of the 10th House of Representatives, who on Tuesday issued a scathing statement calling the incident a “national shame.”

The lawmakers, led by Igariwey Iduma Enwo, demanded the cancellation of the examination nationwide and proposed a fresh date for a new sitting. They also called for the resignation of Prof. Oloyede and the immediate suspension of key personnel responsible for JAMB’s digital and logistics operations.

“The Registrar of JAMB is said to be a good man,” the statement read, “but leadership must carry consequences. In any civilised democracy, resigning to allow for an honest review is the honourable thing to do.”

During the meeting, the Board observed a minute’s silence for a candidate who reportedly died during the examination process, a tragic reminder of the high stakes and emotional toll of Nigeria’s high-pressure university entrance system. Prof. Oloyede described the incident as “deeply regrettable,” and offered condolences to the family of the deceased.

Despite the pressure, Prof. Oloyede urged for restraint and understanding, reiterating JAMB’s commitment to transparency, fairness, and improvement. He emphasized that the glitch, while unfortunate, was not a deliberate act but a technical issue that is now being addressed.

“We are constantly upgrading our systems to ensure reliability and inclusivity. The challenges faced are not peculiar to any group, they are technical, not tribal,” he said.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now