JAMB registrar explains why UTME students must register with NIN | Ripples Nigeria

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), has explained why students who wish to sit for the 2021 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), must register with their National Identity Number (NIN).

Specifically, the Registrar and Chief Executive of JAMB, Prof Is-haq Oloyede, on Friday, said the move was for security reasons and to checkmate examination malpractice, noting that the directive was from the Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu.

Speaking during a virtual meeting with owners of Computer-Based Test (CBT) centres, service providers, and other stakeholders to kick-start the 2021 UTME registration, Oloyede said, “We don’t even require the name of the candidate, we just want the NIN. We will then do the needful to pull the data of the candidate and the process will go on from there.

“It is for security reasons. For us at our small level, it helps us to avoid impersonation, but there is a bigger picture. There is insecurity in the country and we know that many of these problems are there because we have identification problems. We can’t identify every citizen, where he is and what he is doing.”

According to Oloyede, candidates must make use of accessible SIM cards that have never been used for UTME registration.

He said discussions were ongoing with the Minister of Communication and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Pantami, to grant a conditioned waiver to an estimated 20 per cent of candidates without SIM cards.

